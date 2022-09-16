40 Best Fall Movies Of All Time Ranked

All of Wes Anderson’s films have strong color palettes, and some of them definitely lean heavily towards the colors of fall. But if one of his films could essentially be described as a grand love letter to the hues of waterfalls, it’s his wonderful stop-motion classic Fantastic Mr. Fox. The entire film is bathed in orange, be it the fur of the animals, the leaves of the trees or the sky, which seems to be in eternal sunset.

Based on a novel by Roald Dahl, the story centers on the thieving fox the film is named after (played by George Clooney) and how his actions eventually negatively affect his family and friends. Anderson brings many of his mutual collaborators to voice the character cast, including Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman, and Owen Wilson, who even plays a character himself (Stan Weasel). His quirky film style suited this type of film, of course, and the later – and equally great – Isle of Dogs only pounded that home even further.