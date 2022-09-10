4-nin wa Sorezore Uso wo Tsuku Oct. 2022 premiere unveiled by trailer PV

4-nin wa Sorezore Uso wo Tsuku will premiere on October 15, 2022. Credit: Studio Flad

A trailer PV for 4-nin wa Sorezore Uso wo Tsuku (literally “Four People Lie in Their Own Way”) has been released, revealing that the anime is scheduled to premiere on October 15, 2022.

The anime will be shown at ANiMAZiNG!!! Programming Block on October 15, BS Asahi on October 16, and AT-X on October 19, 2022.

It will also stream on ABEMA on October 15, 2022 and on various other streaming platforms (e.g. Amazon Prime Video) at a later date.

TV anime 4-nin wa Sorezore Uso wo Tsuku was first announced in April 2022. In July 2022, it was announced that the series would premiere in October, with additional details on the main staff and cast revealed.

Here is the key visual released by the production team:

The main characters of the anime 4-nin wa sorezore uso wo tsuku. Credit: Studio Flad

The 4-nin wa sorezore uso wo tsuku trailer

The trailer introduces the 4 main characters of the anime and reveals their secrets. Rikka is the captain of the Galactic Revolutionary Army fighting against the Space Empire; Chiyo is a runaway ninja; Sekine has hidden psychic powers and can read minds, and Tsubasa poses as a cross-dressing boy who has swapped identities with his twin sister!

The video also previews the OP’s theme song – “Eclipse” sung by NACHERRY.

Nacherry is a unit composed of the main characters Tanaka and Murakami. The single will be released on October 19, 2022.

You can visit the NACHERRY official website to know more about the price and shop advantages.

Here’s the trailer PV released by the production team on ABC Animation’s YouTube channel:

TVアニメ「4人はそれぞれウソをつく」本PV公開！｜2022年10月15日深夜スタート！

More about 4-nin wa Sorezore Uso wo Tsuku

The anime 4-nin wa Sorezore Uso wo Tsuku is based on the manga series of the same name, written and illustrated by Madoka Kashihara.

The manga has been serialized in Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shounen Magazine since April 2020. Two tankoubon volumes have been published so far. The latest volume was released on April 7, 2022.

4-nin wa Sorezore Uso wo Tsuku is a school comedy that features a group of four good friends who attend the same all-girls school. They look like ordinary students, but in fact they all have a secret they can’t tell anyone.

For more information about the series, visit the 4-nin wa Sorezore Uso wo Tsuku official anime website.