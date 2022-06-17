3D CG series directed by Miraculous Ladybug creator Thomas Astruc

Key visual for the upcoming Astro Boy reboot. Photo credit: @variety.com

In an exclusive report from Variety (entertainment news website), it was announced that Osamu Tezuka’s Astro Boy (1963) is getting a 3DCG reboot series directed by Thomas Astruc (creator of Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir) and based out of Shibuya Monaco is produced by Mediawan Productions and Method Animation.

The ambitious series will have a whopping 52 episodes and Astro Boy’s world will be updated to include things like the internet and social media, as well as have episodes focusing on current issues like climate change/global warming.

Important themes including the relationship between humans and nature, and values ​​like pacifism and respect that the manga is known for will also be part of this new anime reboot. The reboot boasts a crew of animators from around the world, including Japan and France.

It is a great responsibility to revive the legendary character of Astroboy. The Method Animation staff is an ambitious and passionate team that will enable us to take this series to new heights. Cedric Biscay, the President and CEO of Monaco-based Shibuya Productions, said in a Variety interview (Variety.com)

Astro Boy, known in Japan by its original name Mighty Atom, is a Japanese science fiction fantasy manga series written and illustrated by Osamu Tezuka. From 1952 to 1968, the manga was published in Kobunsha’s Shonen magazine. The manga’s 112 chapters were compiled into 23 tankobon volumes by Akita Shoten.

The combined volumes have sold over 100 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling manga series of all time! In 2002, an English version of the manga was published by Dark Horse Comics.

The official trailer of the 2009 Astro Boy film.

A robot boy tries to figure out what it means to be human

The Astro Boy story begins when Dr. Tenma’s son dies in a car accident and he decides to build a robot to replace him. The doctor becomes disillusioned with the fact that the robot boy never ages and has trouble controlling his robotic powers. This prompts Dr. Tenma to sell Atom to the owner of a robot circus. Luckily, Atom will soon be taken over by the kind-hearted Dr. Ochanomizu rescued.

With the help of dr. Ochanomizu, Atom begins to find his true purpose in life as a hero. He helps deal with rogue robots and criminals, goes on space missions and even finds the time to go to school. Atom is guided by his teacher Shunsaku ‘Higeoyaji’ Ban, his friends, his sister Uran, and the rest of his robotic family.

Thomas Astruc will bring a new and innovative approach to Tezuka’s work. Astroboy is so universal and timely that we are developing not just a reboot, but a consistent continuum with full respect for the original universe. Aton Soumache, founder and president of Method Animation, said in a Variety interview (Variety.com):

Astro Boy embodied the aesthetic that later became known as “anime.”

In 1963, the manga Astro Boy inspired Japan First full-fledged half-hour anime television series from Mushi Productions (later known as Tezuka Productions). Also in 1963, Fred Ladd remastered and re-dubbed the anime Tetsuwan Atom and this was the first anime to air in North America. Astro Boy embodied the aesthetic that would later become known worldwide as “anime.”

In 1980, a color television series adaptation entitled New Mighty Atom (known as Astroboy in some countries) aired. Later, in 2003, there was a remake of Astro Boy. In November 2007, pop culture icon Astro Boy was named Japan’s “Ambassador” for safety abroad. On October 23, 2009, an American computer animated film based on the original manga series was released.

Movie poster for the 2009 Astro Boy film. Credit: @spaceweek.ie

In October 2019, a spin-off French-Japanese animated series titled Go Astro Boy Go! Premiered. In 2014, a television animation project emerged in a joint production of Tezuka Productions and Nigerian television channel Channel TV.

Key visual for the Go Astro Boy Go 2019 series. Credit: @ramenparados.com

The success of the Astro Boy manga and anime series led to it becoming a major media franchise, spawning films, soundtracks, video games, and a variety of merchandise: action figures, collectible figures, groceries, clothing, stamps, and trading cards . This would set a trend for other anime to follow in his footsteps. The franchise generated $3 billion in merchandise sales through 2004.

Are you excited for this new Astro Boy reboot? Let us know in the comment section below!