31% Of How I Met Your Mother Fans Think This Is The Best Running Gag

According to 31.17% of our readers, the series’ most memorable running gag is Barney Stinson’s (Neil Patrick Harris) playbook, which is packed with tips and tricks on how to start women, hold conventions, and then drop them. He debuts this object during the Season 5 episode “The Playbook,” and fans see parts of it in subsequent seasons.

Second is the concept of “eating sandwiches,” a euphuism Future Ted (Bob Saget) uses to describe smoking marijuana. As he tells this story to his teenage descendants, characters portrayed on-screen snacking on sandwiches tend to exhibit behaviors stereotypically associated with marijuana use. “Eating sandwiches” received 23.38% of the votes in our poll. Third is The Pineapple Incident, which occurred in the season one episode of the same name. It’s about Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) waking up in bed with a strange woman, a pineapple and no memory of how they ended up with him after a wild night. Bits of the mystery emerge throughout the show, with the final bit coming together in the first season of the show’s spin-off, How I Met Your Father. She received over 17% of the votes.

In fourth place, surprisingly, is the infamous slap bet between Barney and Marshall Eriksen (Jason Segel). As a result of Marshall winning a bet against Barney, the eight slaps became an annual event for the show, and “Slapsgiving” is even considered one of the best episodes of “How I Met Your Mother.” She received just over 14% of the vote. Lastly, the show’s doppelganger concept brings up the rear, scoring just over 13% of pollsters.