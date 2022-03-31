30 Most Popular Boy Anime Characters Ranked Worst To Best

Soul Evans from Soul Eater is a slacker at heart, but he still worries about his image. If there’s one thing everyone in Death City should know about him, it’s that he’s as cool as a cucumber. Unfortunately for Soul, his cool facade quickly melts away around women. When Soul is approached by attractive women, he just can’t keep up, which means he’s somewhat unlucky in love. Still, he has his food.

As evidenced by the constant flow of saliva from his mouth, Soul has a big appetite. Not only for ordinary food, but also for souls. Unlike most of the other demon weapons (humans who can take various forms) at Death Weapon Meister Academy, he loves to devour the souls of his enemies, caring more about the texture than the taste. Although Soul’s apathetic and impulsive attitude makes him the complete opposite of his partner, the level-headed Maka Albarn, the two work well together.