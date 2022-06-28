30 Greatest Charlton Heston Movies Ranked Worst To Best

A groundbreaking sci-fi adventure that revolutionized the genre, ‘Planet of the Apes’ not only wowed audiences with stunning special effects but also boasted a top-notch storyline. Charlton Heston stars in the film as astronaut George Taylor, who reportedly leads a mission to a faraway planetoid, only to end up on an alien world where primates rule and humans are treated like cattle. After his companions fall victim to the apes, Taylor becomes a human science experiment for two curious simian scientists, Cornelius and Zira, who theorize that their own kind may ironically have evolved from humans.

Now Taylor must convince them he’s nothing like the humans on his planet and lead a revolt to overthrow the ape raiders who treat humans like slaves. Pure allegory, the film was co-written by Twilight Zone creator Rod Serling, who adapted the French novel by Pierre Boulle and added a stunning twist that audiences could never have seen coming and that still resonates in pop culture today.

An all-time classic, it was followed by four sequels, a short-lived TV spin-off, and two reboots, the second of which launched its own multi-film franchise. By far the most famous in Heston’s catalogue, Planet of the Apes offers some of the most memorable moments and indelible dialogue ever seen in sci-fi cinema.