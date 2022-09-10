30 Best Veep Episodes Ranked

In its penultimate episode, “Veep” goes to zero with one absurd twist after another in “Oslo.” Selina begins the episode in Norway, ready to accept a Nobel Peace Prize (not exactly the Nobel Peace Prize, but close enough), but accidentally turns out to be a war criminal to her old “friend” Minna from Finland, who immediately calls Interpol. Minna offers Selina asylum at the Finnish embassy, ​​which appears to be so worn down that they have to share a bunk bed. By the end of the episode, Selina has masterfully escaped under cover from her daughter’s wedding and even sold Tibet back to China for meddling in the elections, negating the very thing she was there to accept an award for.

Back in the US, guest star Michael McKean revives the action as an irritable Iowa governor who feels threatened by new Lieutenant Governor Richard Splett. He visits Jonah to negotiate for a role in his administration, only to contract the chickenpox virus from him and end up going blind from shingles. This ultimately results in Richard being promoted to governor. Fortunes rise and fall in the blink of an eye as Veep heads towards endgame.