25 Most Memorable Shirley Temple Movies Ranked Worst To Best

If there was a popular children’s book made into a film in the 1930s, Shirley Temple was the obvious choice for the lead role. This was actually the third film adaptation of Kate Douglas Wiggins’ beloved 1903 novel Rebecca of Sunnybrook Farm and, thanks to Temple’s involvement, by far the best remembered.

Directed by Allan Dwan, Temple stars as Rebecca Winstead, a gifted orphan living with her grouchy stepfather, Harry Kipper (William Demarest). After mistakenly believing that she screwed up an audition for a radio commercial, Harry sends her away to live with her aunt Miranda (Helen Westley) at Sunnybrook Farm. Aunt Miranda hates showmen and wants to keep her niece out of the business. But advertising executive Tony Kent (Randolph Scott) wants to hire Rebecca for this radio campaign and is desperately looking for her, not realizing that she lives on the farm next to his. Things are further complicated by Tony’s romance with Rebecca’s cousin Gwen (Gloria Stuart, who played the older version of Rose on Titanic).

Rebecca of Sunnybrook Farms functions almost as a tribute to Shirley Temple, with many of her best moments referencing memorable scenes from her other films. In a Moment, Temple plays a medley of some of her biggest hits, including “On the Good Ship Lollipop,” “Animal Crackers in My Soup,” and “Goodnight My Love.” In another, she dances with Bill Robinson on a staircase in a scene reminiscent of her famous number in The Little Colonel (1935), this time dressed as toy soldiers and set to The Toy Trumpet.