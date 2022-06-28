25 Greatest Gene Kelly Movies Ranked Worst To Best

Thousands Cheer was released in 1943, one of the earlier entries in Gene Kelly’s career. He plays a trapeze artist named Eddie who joins the army and meets a colonel’s daughter, played by Kathryn Grayson. Their romance grows, but the Colonel disapproves. There is an army variety show which gives the film an opportunity to feature several MGM stars of the day.

The show within the film gives the studio the opportunity to feature additional cast members in special comedic skits, songs and dances. Those who performed include Judy Garland, Eleanor Powell, Red Skelton, Ann Sothern, Lucille Ball, Lena Horne and Virginia O’Brien. Kelly only has one dance number — to the tune “Let Me Call You Sweetheart,” where he dances around the room with a mop. Although he received no choreographic credit, it’s evident that his signature style is throughout this number.