2022’s Box Office Numbers Are A Roller Coaster Ride That Has Us Worried

As previously mentioned, the above data loopers were provided by Data Herald at our behest, and they show quite erratic box office results. This shows that cinemas have not quite regained their former glory, and while this data includes several ups and downs, it often correlates with specific films. At the top of the chart, you can see that the grossing figures are incredibly robust, hovering around $450 million. That’s because of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Scream,” as noted by Box Office Mojo. Likewise, the next biggest peak is in July, coinciding with the release of Minions: The Rise of Gru, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Top Gun: Maverick.

Although our sibling site/Film reports that 2022 is on track to increase box office earnings by 80% over 2021, the fact that box office earnings have been extremely patchy across the US is a cause for concern. This could be due to the lingering aftermath of the pandemic or tight wallets from moviegoers as inflation is rampant. Cinematic Slant illustrates this problem by showing that while movie tickets increase with inflation, individual wages do not. This means people effectively have less disposable income and no one necessarily needs to go to the movies like they have to pay bills and buy groceries. Still, these results, while definitely improving on last year, still leave a lot to be desired, at least in terms of profitability and domestic box office consistency.