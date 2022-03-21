Confirmed! Just like that, Shawn Mendes’ relationship status has been officially established. The relationship status of the stars of “Stitches” is much debated.

Rumors abound regarding his love life, and there have already been a number of articles concerning his reunion with ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello.

Shawn Mendes, according to the reports, is enjoying his single life in privacy. In addition, he’s been mum about his past relationships, even after his split with Camila Cabello was publicised.

In 2022, Who Will Shawn Mendes Be Dating? Timeline Of Shawn Mendes’s Relationships

In the following sections, we’ll take a look at Shawn Mendes’s relationship history.

Laure Arendse and Shawn Mendes

In 2017, Shawn Mendes opened all about his first love. At one point in an interview, he confessed to having a girlfriend, but he wouldn’t say who she was.

He revealed that he was dating someone, but he didn’t say anything else about who that person was. As a result of this speculation, many speculated that Lauren might be the girlfriend. For two years, he had a girlfriend and penned many songs about her.

It’s exciting for Shawn, too: “I compose a lot of songs about love that I may not understand perfectly, but (I believe) I have a good almost comprehension of,” he said. For him, the most powerful emotion in the world is love. Thus, he has written and is capable of producing many more love poetry and songs.

Shawn Mendes and Chloe Moretz

Shawn Mendes and Chloe Grace Moretz are the subject of numerous rumours. Shawn and Chloe were spotted flirting on Twitter back in 2016 by fans.

The couple’s secret connection was widely known in the media, and many people were surprised when they saw them together on multiple occasions.

There is no evidence to support the rumours, as Shawn and Chloe never discussed their relationship.

Hailey Bieber and Shawn Mendes

After the claims that Shawn Mendes and Hailey Beiber were caught kissing at an MTV EMA’s afterparty, many media outlets speculated on their connection.

A few months after that, they both appeared on the Met Gala red carpet as pals. I don’t even want to put a title on it,” Shawn said. It felt more like a state of limbo to me. I still think she’s one of the coolest individuals ever. When I first met her, I was blown away by her beauty on the outside, but her heart was much more stunning. Because I didn’t, you know… I believe I am an idiot. In spite of this, “you cannot control your heart.”

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

Only Camila Cabello was Shawn Mendes’s public love interest. They announced their romance in July 2019 after many years of speculation. According to rumours, they first got to know one other while working on Mahone’s tour in 2014. A few months later, both of them came out with one of the most popular songs in contemporary music.

Last summer, I knew what you were up to.” Shawn and Camila collaborated on multiple tracks, and Mendes revealed in an interview in 2018 that Camila is the most important person in his life. They were spotted together in the ocean in Miami during July 2019.

Photos of their sexy romp went viral on the internet. As time went on, images and videos emerged showing the couple’s blossoming romance. This is how we truly kiss,” they captioned an Instagram video they posted in September of this year.

On their second anniversary, Mendes posted a picture of the two of them kissing and said, “Happy 2 years my baby.”

The pair announced their split on Instagram after more than two years of dating. We’ve ended our romantic relationship but our love for one another as human beings is stronger than ever, they wrote on their Facebook wall.

Throughout their conversation, the pair maintained that they began their connection as friends and that they intend to remain such.