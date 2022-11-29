1990s Box Office Bombs That Need A Remake

Conceptually, 1993’s Last Action Hero seemed to have it all. With megastar Arnold Schwarzenegger faking his own muscle-bound screen persona as the fictional Jack Slater, a screenplay co-written by “Lethal Weapon” writer Shane Black and “Die Hard” boss John McTiernan in the director’s chair, was Last Action Hero. ready to successfully mock the genre from within. Unfortunately, the film was an explosive box-office hit. Schwarzenegger told Insiders that cultural changes in the Clinton era led to prejudice against “Last Action Hero” even before it premiered, but it’s more likely that audiences were just confused about the film. According to We Minored in Film’s oral history of the film, after poor test screenings, Schwarzenegger and McTiernan wanted more time to fix the film, but they were turned down.

As Jack Slater says, “Big mistake”. “Last Action Hero” was crushed at the box office by “Jurassic Park,” which was having its biggest opening weekend ever at the time (via the Los Angeles Times). The film wasn’t a total flop, but since Box Office Mojo put the film’s estimated budget at $85 million and it grossed just $50 million domestically, Last Action Hero was considered a zero box office hit.

Despite its mediocre theatrical release, Last Action Hero is a funny escapist flick that just begs for a remake. Surely the dream of being sucked into a cinematic fantasy may still resonate. When a Last Action Hero remake comes out, hopefully it will have better timing with its release.