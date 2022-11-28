1923 Trailer Finds A Way To Turn Up The Star Power In Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone Universe

Right from the start of the new 1923 trailer, it’s obvious that viewers and cast fans alike will be in for a treat this holiday season, as Hollywood heavyweights Timothy Dalton and Helen Mirren go head-to-head for the first time and swap some not-so-fun fun .

“You would be Mrs. Dutton?” asks Dalton’s Donald Whitfield. “Seems like we’re neighbors. I acquired Stratford Ranch,” he adds, as scenes depict a bloody and hostile takeover. To which Mirren’s Irish-sounding matriarch epicly replies, “Well, that’s the Yellowstone, and you have no rights here.”

As explained throughout the trailer, Taylor Sheridan’s ‘1923’ seems to focus on a range war between the Dutton family and Whitfield, apparently seeking control of the entire region through slimy and brutal tactics using powerful weapons. “How much land do you want?” Whitfield is asked at one point in the trailer. “I want the whole valley,” he shoots back, a cynical grin on his face.

Dalton, who has a long list of Hollywood credits, cemented his acting legacy as the fourth James Bond in 1987’s The Living Daylights and 1989’s License to Kill. Some of his other best-known works include Flash Gordon, Edgar Wright’s Cult classics “Hot Fuzz” and hit TV shows “Doctor Who” and “Penny Dreadful”. He will be joined in the fight against the Duttons by a man named Banner Creighton, who is described by Paramount as a “hardheaded Scottish brogue” who is the leader of the “local sheepman” – and Game of Thrones fans should know him well Well.