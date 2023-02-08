1923 Fans Were Cheering Loud For Teonna’s Long-Awaited Escape During Episode 5

It took a long time for Sister Mary and Sister Alice to recover from all the abuse they inflicted on the American Indian School in 1923. When it came time for Teonna to finally get her back for everything and finally escape in Episode 5, fans of the Taylor Sheridan show were ecstatic.

“Teonna got her revenge, murdered some evil, abusive nuns,” boasted one Twitter user @vetmed11. “Come on Teonna Rainwater!” tweeted @lovnights. “Teonna Rainwater went for a twofer! Now it’s time for the priest to get his comeuppance,” he said @djseifenblase. another user, @kidlightyear, declared, “Long live Teonna Rainwater!”

As for what’s next for Aminah Nieve’s character, the last few episodes of “1923” will certainly help tell the rest of Teonna’s story. And it’s a story that, according to Nieves and her castmates, needs to be heard. “There must be accountability,” she told Paramount+ in a YouTube preview video posted Feb. 3. “These traumas are something that tribal peoples face every day,” Nieves said. “So expect all the feelings because the journey is just beginning.”

Actor Mo Brings Plenty, who plays Mo on “Yellowstone,” told Paramount+ that the franchise would ultimately shine a spotlight on something that’s very important not just to Native Americans, but to our entire story. “This show isn’t just bringing up the issue of indigenous people,” Brings Plenty said, “it’s a human issue.”