1923 Fans Are Reeling Over Episode 5’s Intense Cliffhanger

As previously mentioned, Episode 5 begins with Teonna escaping the brutal boarding school, and while trying to escape from her pursuers, she spends the night in the wilderness. This leads to a lone wolf attack as Teonna tries to find respite and rest for the night and is forced to climb to the top of a sheer cliff to keep the wolf at bay. When daylight finally awakens, Teonna is greeted by Hank (Michael Greyeyes), a Native American shepherd, who offers her comfort and advice. Hank also implies that he is familiar with the practices of the boarding schools Teonna escaped from, telling her she can stay with him and he will contact her family.

This was just one aspect of Episode 5 that worried some fans, like one user on Reddit who wrote, “Guess Teonna’s cousin died? I wanted so much a happy ending for her. I wish she would have gone with her. I’m also glad Teonna was found by Hank (he was low key and gave me mo vibes, a premonition???) Great episode; Cliffhanger has me in a stranglehold. This statement prompted u/BrodysBootlegs to point out that Hank looks a lot like Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) from “Yellowstone”, while also wondering if Hank’s sheep were the same ones the Duttons had donated in a previous episode. Aside from asking what might happen to Teonna, the first quote here highlights the episode’s big cliffhanger and one that almost overshadows the rest of the events.