1883’s Tim McGraw Reveals His Favorite Behind-The-Scenes Moment With Faith Hill

As James and Margaret Dutton, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, 1883 took viewers on a chaotic wagon train ride through the Wild West as they battled bandits, hostile forces and unpredictable environments in search of a better life in the late 19th century fought.

“To play husband and wife on screen with such a phenomenal script… it was so dramatic and had so much character and depth that was quite spectacular,” McGraw said. “To see the work she puts in every day and to be with her in scenes where she has constantly surprised me and improved my game… She has made me better at everything I’ve done.”

But McGraw’s favorite part, sharing the screen with Hill, came after they left the set. “When you work with your spouse and you do scenes together as husband and wife every day and then you go home and go to bed together, especially when you’ve had such a great day of shooting… [there’s a] Euphoria that comes from such a special moment,” he said. “Being able to lie in bed and talk to each other about it [is] something special that rarely happens and I think those were probably some of the best times we’ve had all season – being home at night, lying in bed and discussing what we’ve been up to during the day.

Paramount+ is now available in the UK where you can watch all available episodes of Yellowstone and 1883.