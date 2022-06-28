15 Best New Board Games Of 2022

Caper: Europe by Keymaster Games is a two player board game that pits competitors against each other as they attempt to pull off a series of heists. With locations in famous European cities including London, Barcelona and Paris, it’s up to you to assemble the best gang of thieves to successfully steal treasure and stay one step ahead of your opponent.

Gameplay-wise, Caper: Europe is relatively easy to figure out. Players take turns taking a card from their hand and playing it while the opponent does the same. The two then swap hands until there is only one card left in each hand. These maps generally involve moving gear or thieves to specific locations to give you the best chance of pulling off the heist.

Lasting only 20 minutes, Caper: Europe is a fast-paced but surprisingly deep board game. It features a wide range of characters, each with their own unique artwork, and the gameplay has been carefully refined over the original “Caper” to make it more fun and accessible. Ultimately, this game is great for those who want to quickly get into a game without having to think too much.