15 Best Movies Like The Endless That Horror Fans Should Watch

While “The Endless” explores the broken bond between two brothers, Ari Aster’s “Midsommar” focuses instead on the crumbling romantic relationship between two graduate students. When Dani (Florence Pugh) loses her family in a devastating and heartbreaking tragedy, her boyfriend Christian (Jack Reynor), who had hoped to break up with her, decides to spare her the added trauma…kinda. He’s not emotionally engaged or engaged anymore, but instead of actually telling her that, he chooses to just, well, say nothing at all. Another thing he’s trying to hide? His summer plans include taking a group of other graduate students to visit their friend Pelle’s ancestral church in the remote and eternally sunny Swedish hills for a rare but significant midsummer celebration. In the end, the avoidant Christian reluctantly invites the understandably depressed and frustrated Dani over, only for the group to witness disturbing — and deadly — rituals upon her arrival.

Reddit user u/PeepsInThyChilliPot is a Midsommar fan who doesn’t care for “traditional dark and dingy horror,” which is why a number of other Redditors suggested The Endless. And it’s true that both The Endless and Midsommar are quirky, experimental, and largely character-driven cult films. According to BuzzFeed News’ Alison Willmore, at its core, Midsommar is “about a hunger for belonging, a longing that goes beyond the frame [the movie’s] central toxic romance to embrace the idea of ​​a more authentic, close-knit way of life.” And ultimately, isn’t that what younger brother Aaron craves for in The Endless?