14 Best Love, Death & Robots Episodes Ranked

In a dystopian future where humanity has achieved interplanetary colonization, Snow is walking through a desert. He is a wanted man and his picture is being broadcast on huge LCD screens. He doesn’t seem overly concerned, but soon enters a bar and is immediately recognized by three bounty hunters. Snow tries to warn them that this won’t end well, but they attack him anyway. He takes out two of them, but one shoots his arm off. Just as the third is about to kill him, Snow is rescued by a lady named Hirald, who shoots the bounty hunter.

Hirald follows Snow home and Snow invites her into his tent to escape the hot sunlight. She then sees firsthand how quickly Snow’s hand is healing. She later admits that she wishes for him to return to her so they can study him and gain immortality. Snow is skeptical at first. However, after they battle more bounty hunters, he discovers that she is a combination of AI and humanity. They soon fall in love because of their shared immortality.

The fact that very few episodes of Love, Death & Robots are actually about love makes Snow In The Desert remarkable. Most notably, Snow rediscovers love when he meets someone who can live with him forever, ending his decades of loneliness.