14 Actors You Totally Forgot Showed Up On The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air

The six seasons of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air feature many aspiring comedians. For example, comedy star Chris Rock plays Maurice Perry in the Season 6 episode “Get A Job.” Although Rock appeared in several films and television shows prior to this episode, he was relatively new to sitcoms. Maurice is an early-career comedian whom Banks’ oldest sister, Hilary (Karyn Parsons), invites as a guest on her talk show. Will and Carlton compete to become Hilary’s assistant talent coordinator, and the winner receives an exciting prize: the chance to entertain Maurice’s sister, Jasmine (Rock).

Will eventually supplants his cousin but regrets getting the job when he finally meets Jasmine. In a fun, unexpected twist, she looks exactly like her brother Maurice and has a very similar personality. Though she shows interest in Will, the feeling isn’t mutual. Rock plays both siblings well, but Jasmine’s curly blonde wig and statement leopard print dress steal the show. Will barely survives his encounter with Jasmine and the season starts off brilliantly with Get A Job.