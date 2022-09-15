12 Times Cory Matthews Was A Really Bad Friend On Boy Meets World

After being on and off for several seasons, Cory and Topanga finally tied the knot in the Season 7 episode “It’s About Time.” As expected, Cory chose Shawn to be his best man, although his demeanor both before and during the wedding showed he didn’t think much of Shawn. Before the ceremony, Cory places unrealistic expectations on Shawn, giving him a variety of tasks that he expects them to complete immediately. While some of these duties are traditionally handled by the groomsman, Shawn tells Cory he’s asking too much and lets him know he wouldn’t be able to do it all.

Instead of understanding and delegating some of the responsibilities to other people in his wedding party, Cory asks Shawn why he wants to sabotage his wedding, leading an enraged Shawn to stop. This is made worse by the fact that Cory’s brother Eric kept asking to take on various responsibilities and felt left out because Cory wanted Shawn to do everything. Eventually Eric takes over as best man – but forgets the rings. Shawn, still looking after Cory, rushes to the wedding with the rings, but Cory lashes out at him, calling him “trailer trash” in front of all the wedding guests. That’s a real blow – Cory knows that Shawn has had a tough time with his family’s socioeconomic status, and in that moment he reveals that he doesn’t see Shawn as his equal.