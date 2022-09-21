12 Most Memorable Moments From The Godfather Trilogy

That mention is more an ode to Al Pacino’s intense and occasionally clumsy acting in The Godfather Part III than a memorable scene. But it’s still one of the most copied, imitated, and revisited moments of the entire franchise. Michael is older and slower in the third film, but along with his cozy red grandpa-esque cardigan and dangling reading glasses, he still maintains his brutality.

The scene comes after Michael, trying to break into the world as a legitimate businessman without the influence of his mafia family and connections, finds that other gangsters have betrayed him to thwart his goals. For some reason, Michael was determined to do something outside the confines of his gangster past, perhaps to impress his innocent daughter Mary (Sofia Coppola), perhaps as a promise to his wife Kay, or perhaps out of his own vanity. But realizing he can never escape mob life or its influences, Michael delivers a calm but intimidating speech, culminating in the famous and oft-repeated line: “Just when they thought I was out, they drag me.” back in!”

With a thunderstorm raging in the background and lightning flashing through the windows, Michael begins suffering a diabetic stroke, cries for his dead brothers and is physically unable to contain himself. The scene is scary and heartbreaking at the same time.