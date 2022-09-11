12 Most Disturbing Scenes In Fight Club Ranked

When Marla comes to the house on Paper Street and the narrator stands outside drinking in anger, feeling abandoned by Tyler, he tells her, “Tyler’s not here. Tyler’s gone. Tyler’s gone.” The stunned and hurt look on her face before walking away is heartbreaking. Realizing that he and Tyler are the same person, the narrator understands how darkly he has treated Marla and worries for her safety.

Despite this, the narrator blames Marla, who has infiltrated his support groups, making it impossible for him to cry. This scene is an excellent example of how the narrator and Tyler treated Marla horribly. The narrator paid so little attention to Marla that he left her on the phone to overdose on her own. She is addressed with contempt, such as when Tyler calls her “a predator posing as a pet.” Marla is the main reason “Fight Club” has been accused of being overtly misogynistic.

These allegations tie the film to the Incel movement, another online men’s group that includes Fight Club and Tyler Durden. As Peter C. Baker of The New Yorker suggests, the negative attitude towards Marla reflects the incels’ negative feelings towards women and their frustration with life. They are entitled to things they cannot get. That attitude is explored in Tyler’s speech when he says, “We were all raised on television to believe that one day we would all be millionaires, movie gods and rock stars. But we won’t.”

