12 Best Shows Like Last Man Standing You Should Watch Next

“Domestic Goddess” Roseanne Barr’s stand-up comedy routine rose from the stage to become a sitcom legend in “Roseanne.” “Roseanne” is a slice of life from the perspective of the working-class Conner family, deviating from the aspiring bourgeois airs that characterized many of its television predecessors. In fictional Lanford, Illinois, matriarch Roseanne Conner (Barr) and her husband Dan (John Goodman) toil away job hopping and lack of money to keep the lights on for their three children. Both hilariously funny and assertively poignant, Roseanne has never shied away from taking a stand on controversial issues.

“Roseanne” broke away from the sitcom form. Its popularity signaled that audiences were ready to embrace the complexities of their own lives in sitcom form. However, as groundbreaking as “Roseanne” was, it stuck to many sitcom tropes, and in later seasons the show played with them in a very confident way. “Last Man Standing” is not a television meta-commentary but, like “Roseanne”, takes up current social issues through its family dynamics. What’s more understandable than seemingly contactless parents arguing with their kids only to settle the issue with a good old heart-to-heart talk? Next time you need a dose of realism with your laugh track, fire up an episode of Roseanne and expect to be amazed.