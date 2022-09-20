12 Best Shows Like Abbott Elementary That Fans Should Check Out

Above all else, Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a happy show. It may be a sitcom about a New York police department, but most of all it’s just another workplace comedy that bears little resemblance to serious trial stories like CSI or Law & Order. It’s a lot more like sitcoms like Parks and Rec, Superstore, and of course Abbott Elementary. From the arid Captain Holt (Andre Braugher) to the lovable, childish but surprisingly competent detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg), Brooklyn Nine-Nine has brought at least a half-dozen iconic sitcom characters into the zeitgeist.

Similar to Abbott Elementary, Brooklyn Nine-Nine offers an impressive stream of self-contained gags with numerous iconic cold opens. But there’s also a sense of history to its characters, with plenty of callbacks and ongoing jokes. In its mid and late seasons, Brooklyn Nine-Nine did not shy away from addressing the many serious issues surrounding policing in America, and it is highly likely that this willingness to take responsibility paved the way for shows like Abbott From the beginning, leveled jump on stage with more socio-political awareness.