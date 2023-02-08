12 Actors Who Got Themselves Banned From Popular Talk Shows

As Captain of the Starship Enterprise, William Shatner boldly went where no man had gone on “Star Trek” other than the legendary James T. Kirk. He played the role on television in the 1960s, voiced it in animation in the ’70s, and brought it to the big screen for feature films in the 1980s. While defeating aliens, vengeful madmen and Klingon warlords, he eventually met his opponent in the form of The Tonight Show host Johnny Carson.

Some guests are banned for giving controversial interviews, being aggressive and combative, or even being under the influence of illegal substances, but not Shatner. No, he was apparently lauded for not being able to keep his mouth shut. Though it received little press at the time, Shatner made it through in his 2011 memoir, Shatner Rules: Your Guide to Understanding the Shatnerverse and the World at Large. In a particularly vivid passage about his adventures in talk show land, Shatner opened up about what happened, saying bluntly, “I even got banned from Carson after performing in the mid-1980s when I talked too much and monopolized our discussion.” had. It seems some of these talk show hosts prefer to be the ones who get all the laughs.”

Though Shatner got the proverbial boot, he returned to the series years later after Carson left and was interviewed by the likes of Jay Leno and Jimmy Fallon.