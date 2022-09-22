10 Hilarious Movies Like Wedding Crashers That Will Keep You Laughing

Director Paul Feig co-created the popular cult TV series Freaks and Geeks with Judd Apatow in 1999 and brought his first-hand experience of Apatow’s comedy line to his raunchy, female-led comedy Bridesmaids (2011).

Co-written by and starring Kristen Wiig, the film features an ensemble cast of Maya Rudolph, Ellie Kemper, Rose Byrne and Melissa McCarthy, who rises to stardom as the brash, confident Megan. The film follows Annie (Wiig) who is best friends with the more responsible Lillian (Rudolph). However, much to Annie’s chagrin, Lillian is getting married and wants Annie to be her maid of honor. Annie struggles with her duties as bridesmaids amid her growing estrangement from Lillian and the other bridesmaids and her rivalry with Helen (Byrne), Lillian’s cultured, upper-class friend who is all too eager to step in to save the day.

The similarities between “Bridesmaids” and “Wedding Crashers” are pretty obvious: both films depict a wedding, friendships are put to the test and an ultimate affirmation of the sanctity of marriage and romance. But there’s also the crass humor (like the literally heartbreaking and hilarious diarrhea scene), lengthy impromptu takes, and charismatic leads and supporting cast that tie the films together.

However, the female perspective offers an interesting contrast to “Wedding Crashers”. Bridesmaids focuses on the toxic ways in which expectations of women – both in their friendships and in wedding culture – can manifest themselves, giving the film a (hilariously) more realistic and biting edge over Wedding’s fare firecracker.”