10 Facts Only Huge Fans Know About The Jack Nicholson Classic

AFI’s 100 Years…100 Heroes and Villains named Nurse Ratched is the fifth greatest villain of all time, and actress Louise Fletcher may have found herself getting too attached to her unlikable character. As Fletcher joked in her Oscar speech for Best Actress for the role, the male actors in the film’s “professionalism, humor and ability to get into their roles made staying in a mental institution like a mental institution.”

Fletcher told the Express that she wanted to remain professional and maintain a connection to her character as the antagonist, so she avoided partying with Nicholson and the others during production. It was difficult since the cast all lived in the same place and often went out at night. So Fletcher lied to the producers that a stranger was harassing her at her abode so she could stay somewhere else. She said, “I really wanted to be alone, to have the separation that I felt was so important for the role.”

Fletcher’s desire to remain separate from the others backfired as she soon felt too isolated from her castmates. Unlike her on-screen counterpart, Fletcher dug into her humorous side to build camaraderie with her co-stars by unexpectedly stripping on set. She told Express, “I’m going to show them I’m a real woman down here, you know.” I think that must have been what I thought.”

Explaining to The Guardian that she was “sick of all the restrictions that come with playing Nurse Ratched,” Fletcher decided to give the cast a special parting gift: she left the set photographers with a topless photo of herself with them make her nurse hat. poses like Betty Grable, who she signed for her co-stars.