02 April Indian Celebrity Birthdays: Famous People Birthdays Indian Celebrity April 02
Famous Birthdays April 2nd
April 2nd is searched for the famous birthdays. Here you can find more information about the famous birthdays on April 2nd. Find out about famous April 2nd birthdays in the information given below without skipping the information in your search. The detailed information on this website about the famous April 2nd birthdays. There are more famous celebrities who have their birthday on April 2nd. Keep reading the given information to know more about famous 02 April birthdays in Tamil Nadu.
April 2nd Famous Birthdays in Tamil Nadu
|
S.No
|
birthday celebrity name
|
date of birth
|
birthday celebrity profession
|1
|america
|04/02/1966
|Indian film director, producer and actor
|2
|Vijay Kumar
|04/02/1987
|Indian filmmaker
|3
|Siddharth Chandrasekhar
|04/02/1977
|Indian film director
|4
|Namagiripettai Krishnan
|04/02/1924
|Nadhaswaram player
|5
|PR Sundaram
|04/02/1951
|Indian politician
April 2nd Famous birthdays in India
|
S.No
|
birthday celebrity name
|
date of birth
|
birthday celebrity profession
|1
|Vinayak Sitaram Sarwate
|April 02, 1884
|Indian politician
|2
|Harindranath Chattopadhyay
|April 02, 1898
|Indian artist, intellectual and politician
|3
|Rohini Kumar Chaudhuri
|April 02, 1899
|Indian politician
|4
|Bade Ghulam Ali Khan
|April 02, 1902
|Indian singer
|5
|Gajanan Jagirdar
|04/02/1907
|Indian actor
|6
|Myrtle Maclagan
|04/02/1911
|Indian cricketer
|7
|Kocharlakota Satyanarayana
|04/02/1915
|Indian actor
|8th
|Chakrapani Shukla
|April 02, 1916
|Indian politician
|9
|S. Natarajan
|04/02/1924
|Indian politician
|10
|Rajkavi Inderjeet Singh Tulsi
|April 02, 1926
|Indian activist
|11
|Dulal Guha
|04/02/1928
|Indian film director
|12
|Fatehsingrao Gaekwad
|04/02/1930
|Indian cricketer and politician
|13
|Kunakudi Subbalakshmi
|04/02/1931
|Indian singer
|14
|Fazlur Rahman Faridi
|04/02/1932
|Indian politician
|fifteen
|TV Chandrashekarappa
|04/02/1934
|Indian politician
|16
|AV Rama Rao
|04/02/1935
|Indian inventor and chemist
|17
|Kunj Behari Lal Butail
|04/02/1936
|Indian politician
|18
|George Menachery
|04/02/1938
|Indian historian
|19
|TV Varkey
|04/02/1938
|Indian writer
|20
|Yaddanapudi Sulochana Rani
|04/02/1940
|Indian writer
|21
|Rao Dharampal
|04/02/1942
|Indian politician
|22
|VS Ramamurthy
|04/02/1942
|Indian nuclear physicist
|23
|Wilfy Rebimbus
|04/02/1942
|Indian singer
|24
|Pala. Karuppiah
|04/02/1943
|Indian politician
|25
|Tara Bir Singh Tuladhar
|04/02/1943
|Nepalese musician
|26
|Bindeshwar Pathak
|04/02/1943
|Indian sociologist
|27
|Deepak B. Phatak
|04/02/1948
|Indian academic
|28
|PR Sundaram
|04/02/1951
|Indian politician
|29
|Anil Kumar Tyagi
|04/02/1951
|academic
|30
|Deepak Parashar
|04/02/1952
|Indian actor
|31
|Amarnath Nagarajan
|04/02/1954
|Indian basketball player
|32
|Devendra Singh
|04/02/1954
|Indian politician
|33
|Sa Prakash Yadav
|04/02/1955
|Indian basketball player
|34
|Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
|04/02/1956
|Indian politician
|35
|CR Neelakandan
|04/02/1957
|environmentalist
|36
|Rao Narbir Singh
|04/02/1961
|Indian politician
|37
|Sridhar Rangayan
|04/02/1962
|Indian filmmaker
|38
|Arjun Singh
|04/02/1962
|Indian politician
|39
|Ramzan
|04/02/1963
|Indian politician
|40
|Abdussalam Puthige
|04/02/1964
|Indian writer
|41
|Dayanand Sopte
|04/02/1964
|Indian politician
|42
|Jhuma Solanki
|04/02/1967
|Indian politician
|43
|Ajay Devgn
|04/02/1969
|Indian actor
|44
|Charanjit Singh Channi
|04/02/1972
|Indian politician
|45
|Spandan Banerjee
|04/02/1973
|Indian film director
|46
|Remo D’Souza
|04/02/1974
|Indian choreographer
|47
|Paramjeet Kaur
|04/02/1976
|Indian athlete
|48
|Siddharth Chandrasekhar
|04/02/1977
|Indian film director
|49
|Kapil Sharma
|04/02/1981
|Indian standup comedian
|50
|Raghu Mukherjee
|04/02/1981
|Indian actor
|51
|Himmanshoo A. Malhotra
|04/02/1982
|Indian actor
|52
|Manjeet Kaur
|04/02/1982
|Indian sprinter
|53
|Deep Sidhu
|04/02/1984
|Indian actor
|54
|Rajwinder Kaur
|04/02/1984
|Indian judoka
|55
|Israel Gurung
|04/02/1989
|Indian footballer
|56
|Nawab Zeeshan
|04/02/1989
|Indian footballer
|57
|Midhun Jith
|04/02/1989
|Indian kick boxer
|58
|Garima Chaudhary
|04/02/1990
|Indian judoka
|59
|Sandeep Tomar
|04/02/1991
|Indian wrestler
|60
|Sufiyan Alam
|04/02/1995
|Indian cricketer
April Month Famous Birthdays
Disclaimer: The above information is for general information purposes only. All information on the website is provided in good faith, however we make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, as to the accuracy, adequacy, validity, reliability, availability or completeness of any information on the website.