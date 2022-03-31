Uncategorized

02 April Indian Celebrity Birthdays: Famous People Birthdays Indian Celebrity April 02

Famous Birthdays April 2nd

April 2nd is searched for the famous birthdays. Here you can find more information about the famous birthdays on April 2nd. Find out about famous April 2nd birthdays in the information given below without skipping the information in your search. The detailed information on this website about the famous April 2nd birthdays. There are more famous celebrities who have their birthday on April 2nd. Keep reading the given information to know more about famous 02 April birthdays in Tamil Nadu.

April 2nd Famous Birthdays in Tamil Nadu

S.No

birthday celebrity name

date of birth

birthday celebrity profession
1 america 04/02/1966 Indian film director, producer and actor
2 Vijay Kumar 04/02/1987 Indian filmmaker
3 Siddharth Chandrasekhar 04/02/1977 Indian film director
4 Namagiripettai Krishnan 04/02/1924 Nadhaswaram player
5 PR Sundaram 04/02/1951 Indian politician

April 2nd Famous birthdays in India

S.No

birthday celebrity name

date of birth

birthday celebrity profession
1 Vinayak Sitaram Sarwate April 02, 1884 Indian politician
2 Harindranath Chattopadhyay April 02, 1898 Indian artist, intellectual and politician
3 Rohini Kumar Chaudhuri April 02, 1899 Indian politician
4 Bade Ghulam Ali Khan April 02, 1902 Indian singer
5 Gajanan Jagirdar 04/02/1907 Indian actor
6 Myrtle Maclagan 04/02/1911 Indian cricketer
7 Kocharlakota Satyanarayana 04/02/1915 Indian actor
8th Chakrapani Shukla April 02, 1916 Indian politician
9 S. Natarajan 04/02/1924 Indian politician
10 Rajkavi Inderjeet Singh Tulsi April 02, 1926 Indian activist
11 Dulal Guha 04/02/1928 Indian film director
12 Fatehsingrao Gaekwad 04/02/1930 Indian cricketer and politician
13 Kunakudi Subbalakshmi 04/02/1931 Indian singer
14 Fazlur Rahman Faridi 04/02/1932 Indian politician
fifteen TV Chandrashekarappa 04/02/1934 Indian politician
16 AV Rama Rao 04/02/1935 Indian inventor and chemist
17 Kunj Behari Lal Butail 04/02/1936 Indian politician
18 George Menachery 04/02/1938 Indian historian
19 TV Varkey 04/02/1938 Indian writer
20 Yaddanapudi Sulochana Rani 04/02/1940 Indian writer
21 Rao Dharampal 04/02/1942 Indian politician
22 VS Ramamurthy 04/02/1942 Indian nuclear physicist
23 Wilfy Rebimbus 04/02/1942 Indian singer
24 Pala. Karuppiah 04/02/1943 Indian politician
25 Tara Bir Singh Tuladhar 04/02/1943 Nepalese musician
26 Bindeshwar Pathak 04/02/1943 Indian sociologist
27 Deepak B. Phatak 04/02/1948 Indian academic
28 PR Sundaram 04/02/1951 Indian politician
29 Anil Kumar Tyagi 04/02/1951 academic
30 Deepak Parashar 04/02/1952 Indian actor
31 Amarnath Nagarajan 04/02/1954 Indian basketball player
32 Devendra Singh 04/02/1954 Indian politician
33 Sa Prakash Yadav 04/02/1955 Indian basketball player
34 Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury 04/02/1956 Indian politician
35 CR Neelakandan 04/02/1957 environmentalist
36 Rao Narbir Singh 04/02/1961 Indian politician
37 Sridhar Rangayan 04/02/1962 Indian filmmaker
38 Arjun Singh 04/02/1962 Indian politician
39 Ramzan 04/02/1963 Indian politician
40 Abdussalam Puthige 04/02/1964 Indian writer
41 Dayanand Sopte 04/02/1964 Indian politician
42 Jhuma Solanki 04/02/1967 Indian politician
43 Ajay Devgn 04/02/1969 Indian actor
44 Charanjit Singh Channi 04/02/1972 Indian politician
45 Spandan Banerjee 04/02/1973 Indian film director
46 Remo D’Souza 04/02/1974 Indian choreographer
47 Paramjeet Kaur 04/02/1976 Indian athlete
48 Siddharth Chandrasekhar 04/02/1977 Indian film director
49 Kapil Sharma 04/02/1981 Indian standup comedian
50 Raghu Mukherjee 04/02/1981 Indian actor
51 Himmanshoo A. Malhotra 04/02/1982 Indian actor
52 Manjeet Kaur 04/02/1982 Indian sprinter
53 Deep Sidhu 04/02/1984 Indian actor
54 Rajwinder Kaur 04/02/1984 Indian judoka
55 Israel Gurung 04/02/1989 Indian footballer
56 Nawab Zeeshan 04/02/1989 Indian footballer
57 Midhun Jith 04/02/1989 Indian kick boxer
58 Garima Chaudhary 04/02/1990 Indian judoka
59 Sandeep Tomar 04/02/1991 Indian wrestler
60 Sufiyan Alam 04/02/1995 Indian cricketer



